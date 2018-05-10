FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 3:20 PM / in an hour

U.S. trade panel finds U.S. producers hurt by Chinese steel wheel imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding that U.S. producers were being harmed by imports of steel automotive wheels from China.

FILE PHOTO: Workers pack cold rolled steel coil at a steel company in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu province, China April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Muyu Xu/File Photo

The decision follows an announcement last month by the U.S. Commerce Department that it had opened an investigation to determine if certain steel wheels from China are dumped in the United States and whether producers in China are receiving unfair subsidies.

Reporting by Eric Walsh and Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann

