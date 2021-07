FILE PHOTO: The seal of the Department of Commerce is pictured in Washington, D.C., U.S. March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday added 34 entities to its economic blacklist, including more than 10 from China, a notice from the U.S. Department of Commerce said.

Sources earlier told Reuters the additions were targeted over alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang.