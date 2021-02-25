Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
China says U.S. undermining stability after U.S. warship sails through Taiwan Strait

By Reuters Staff

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese military criticised the United States on Thursday for undermining regional peace and stability after a U.S. Navy warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait a day earlier.

A spokesman for the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command said in a statement the Chinese military tracked the USS Curtis Wilbur as the destroyer made what the U.S. Navy called a “routine Taiwan Strait transit”.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

