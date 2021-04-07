U.S. warship transits Taiwan Strait amid China tensions

FILE PHOTO: The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain prepares to depart from dry dock at Fleet Activities Yokosuka after an extensive maintenance period in Yokosuka, Japan, November 27, 2018. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyra Watson/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain conducted a “routine” transit of the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, the U.S. Navy said, as China sent more fighter jets into Taiwan’s air defence zone and a Chinese carrier group drilled near Taiwan.

“The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military will continue to fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows,” the U.S. Navy said in a statement.