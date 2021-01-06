China urges U.S. to end 'unreasonable suppression' of Chinese apps

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the electronic payment service Alipay that belongs to Ant Group Co Ltd is seen at a vending machine in Beijing, China December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

(Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry on Wednesday urged the United States to stop its “unreasonable suppression” of Chinese applications after Washington barred transactions with eight of them, including Ant Group’s Alipay mobile payment app.

The U.S. ban goes against fair competition and damages normal market order, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement, adding that the move would hurt consumers’ interests and that it reserved the right to take necessary measures to support Chinese enterprises.