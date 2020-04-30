China opposes U.S. abusing export control measures

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is strongly opposed to the United States abusing export control measures, which would hurt the interests of U.S. firms more, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The comment came after Washington announced new export control rules to keep advanced technology away from China’s military.

The United States should stop wrongful actions and rather make tangible efforts to restore its economy, caught in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a press conference.

China is gravely concerned that the U.S. Federal Communications Commission’s comments may shut down the U.S. operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecommunications companies, said Gao, while urging Washington to stop abusing the concept of national security to crack down on Chinese companies.