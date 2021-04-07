U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing on tech bill to combat China -source

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) touts Senate Democrats legislative accomplishments as he holds a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee is set to hold a hearing on April 14 on a bipartisan measure to bolster U.S. technology research and development efforts in a bid to address Chinese competition, according to a notice seen by Reuters.

The bill, titled the “Endless Frontier Act,” was first proposed in 2020 calling for $110 billion over five years to advance U.S. technology efforts and cosponsored by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Senator Todd Young. The committee could hold a separate hearing later in April to debate legislative language, sources said.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee also is working on legislation addressing worldwide strategic competition with Beijing. Aides said on Wednesday the panel hoped to complete a draft of the measure this week in order to vote on it in the committee as soon as next week.