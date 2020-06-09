China Telecom urges FCC not to revoke ability to operate in U.S

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp’s 728.HK U.S. unit urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) not to revoke the company’s nearly two-decade old authorization to provide international telecommunications services to and from the United States.

The filing late Monday came after the U.S. Justice Department and other agencies in April asked the FCC to revoke the authorization of China Telecom (Americas), the U.S. subsidiary of a People’s Republic of China (PRC) state-owned telecommunications company, citing national security concerns.

China Telecom (Americas) filing called the government’s claims “unfounded” and argued the FCC should not revoke its right to operate in the United States “based solely on foreign policy concerns in the absence of any evidence whatsoever of specific misconduct.”