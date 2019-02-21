China expected to propose $30 bln more U.S. agriculture imports a year: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: A bushel of soybeans are shown on display in the Monsanto research facility in Creve Coeur, Missouri, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China is expected to propose buying an additional $30 billion of U.S. agricultural imports a year, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that China and the United States were looking at a list of 10 ways China could reduce its trade surplus with the United States, which included buying agricultural produce, energy and other goods.

Trade negotiators from the world’s two largest economies were working ahead of a March 1 deadline to ease trade tensions after Beijing and Washington imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on each other’s imports.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has said the two countries have made progress on trade talks and Trump has suggested he would be open to easing the March deadline.

The White House and the U.S. Trade Representative’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.