White House expects China to cut car tariffs after trade call: auto executive

A sign indicating parking for GM cars is seen at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Arlington, Texas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House officials told automakers following a U.S.-China trade call that the Trump administration believes China will cut tariffs on U.S. autos to 15 percent from the current 40 percent, an auto executive said on Tuesday after being briefed on the previous evening’s call.

The executive told Reuters the United States had not received any formal documentation of China’s move. The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He told U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin that China would cut autos tariffs to 15 percent.

China hiked its tariffs on American autos and parts to 40 percent earlier this year after the U.S. raised its tariffs on Chinese vehicles and parts to 27.5 percent.