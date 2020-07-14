China's first-half exports to U.S. down 8.1% year-on-year, imports fall 1.5%

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s exports to the United States fell by 8.1% in the first half from the same period a year earlier while imports from the U.S. declined 1.5%, customs spokesman Li Kuiwen told reporters on Tuesday.
It was not immediately clear if the figures cited by Li were yuan-denominated or dollar-denominated.
The customs agency has yet to release dollar-denominated figures for overall trade.
China and United States should create favorable conditions to implement the Phase 1 trade deal, Li said.
