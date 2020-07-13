White House adviser: U.S. still engaging on Phase One China trade deal

FILE PHOTO: White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow addresses a press briefing on the U.S. economy and new U.S. employment and unemployment numbers in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday that President Donald Trump is not in a good mood about China because of the coronavirus pandemic, new Hong Kong security laws and the treatment of the Uighurs, but the country is still part of the first phase of its massive trade deal with China.

“We are still engaging on the phase one trade deal. I think that’s an important point: we are still engaging there,” he said in an interview with Fox Business Network.