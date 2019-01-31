Chinese trade deal 'unacceptable' unless Beijing opens markets: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump announces a deal to end the partial government shutdown as he speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump warned on Thursday that a trade deal with China would be unacceptable unless Beijing opened its markets to U.S. financial services, manufacturing, agriculture and other industries.

“Looking for China to open their Markets not only to Financial Services, which they are now doing, but also to our Manufacturing, Farmers and other U.S. businesses and industries. Without this a deal would be unacceptable!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is scheduled to meet with Trump on Thursday as pivotal trade talks conclude in Washington.