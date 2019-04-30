Business News
April 30, 2019 / 10:53 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Senior China diplomat says trade talks with U.S. have made 'much positive progress'

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Trade talks between China and the United States to date have achieved “much positive progress,” a senior Chinese diplomat said on Tuesday, as senior U.S. officials have arrived in Beijing for the latest round of talks.

A statement issued by China’s foreign ministry quoted State Councillor Wang Yi as saying during a meeting with former U.S. lawmakers that he hopes the two countries can reach a mutually beneficial agreement on trade.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk

