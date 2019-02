FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump takes part in a welcoming ceremony with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he expects to meet China’s leader, Xi Jinping, soon and said they may nail down the final points of a trade deal.

Trump said the biggest trade decisions will be made between him and Xi as the world’s two largest economies engage in negotiations intended to ease trade tensions before a March 1 deadline.