FILE PHOTO - A Chinese national flag is seen at a port in Beihai, Guangxi province, China June 17, 2017. Picture taken June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Monday it hopes the United States will fulfill its commitments and create positive conditions for trade talks in Shanghai this week.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks during a daily news briefing.