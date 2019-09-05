Unipec resells U.S. crude oil to India, South Korea amid trade tensions: sources

SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Unipec is reselling some U.S. crude oil meant for China to buyers in India and South Korea after Beijing imposed a tariff on U.S. oil amid escalating trade tensions with Washington, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Unipec, trading arm of Asia’s top refiner China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, or Sinopec (600028.SS), is China’s main importer of U.S. crude, but its imports have been disrupted after Beijing imposed a 5% tariff on U.S. crude from Sept. 1.