July 12, 2018 / 1:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

China says industrial policies mainly serve as guidance, open to all

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday industrial policies including “Made in China 2025” mainly serve as guidance under market conditions and they are open to all foreign firms.

Made in China 2025 is the state-backed industrial policy that has provoked alarm in the West and is core to Washington’s complaints about the country’s technological ambitions.

The comments came after the United States issued a list of Chinese goods worth $200 billion to be hit with the new tariffs.

Reporting by Meg Shen in Hong Kong, Zhang Min in Beijing

