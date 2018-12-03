Kudlow: China openness on Qualcomm a sign of cooperation to come

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks to the media outside the White House in Washington, U.S., December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday that President Donald Trump put the issue of U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc’s now abandoned acquisition of Dutch peer NXP Semiconductors NV on the table for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Chinese president’s openness to the deal was a sign of further cooperation on multiple issues, including corporate mergers, Kudlow told reporters.

Trump and Xi met in Argentina on Saturday.

Qualcomm said on Monday it was not looking to revive the acquisition.

Kudlow also told reporters that a meeting with German carmakers this week was not intended to focus on possible tariffs, which Trump still held in his “quiver.”