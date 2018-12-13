U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross wants China to do more to ease trade tensions: BBG

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross answers questions during an interview with Reuters in his office at the U.S. Department of Commerce building in Washington, U.S., October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Bloomberg TV on Thursday that China will need to do more than what it has promised so far to ease trade tensions, Bloomberg News reported.

While the United States does not expect China to deliver on all 142 of the demands put forward by President Donald Trump’s administration, Ross said the success of the current negotiations will depend on how many requests are met and whether China agrees to enforceable actions.

Ross also said that China will need to take action beyond restarting purchasing of soybeans and potentially importing more liquefied natural gas to end the current trade impasse.

The United States and China have taken a 90-day hiatus in their ongoing trade battles, agreeing not to impose new tariffs in that period as they hammer out a deal.