FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks with reporters following the weekly policy luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that “nobody wins a trade war” but he hoped President Donald Trump’s tactics in negotiations China would put the United States in a better position to move trade talks forward with Beijing.