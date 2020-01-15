Big Story 12
January 15, 2020 / 5:52 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Trump: U.S. will lift tariffs on China after Phase 2 deal finished

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks prior to signing "phase one" of the U.S.-China trade agreement with Liu in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque 

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would remove all U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports as soon as the two countries completed the Phase 2 part of their trade agreement, adding that he does not expect there to be a Phase 3 pact.

“I’m leaving them on because otherwise we have no cards to negotiate with,” Trump said at a White House event to sign the Phase 1 deal. “But they will all come off as soon as we finish Phase 2.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Lisa Lambert; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

