U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news conference after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the JW Marriott hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

HANOI (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had spoken a lot about China during their summit in Vietnam but North Korean was not taking orders from anyone.

China had been a “big help” with North Korea, which was calling its own shots, Trump told a news conference after a second summit with Kim.