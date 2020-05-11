Trump says not in favor of reopening China trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak press briefing in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Monday said he is not in favor of the United States reopening negotiations with China on Phase 1 of a trade deal, which the two countries agreed on at the beginning of the year.

“No, not at all, not even a little bit,” Trump said at a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic when asked if he would entertain the idea of reworking Phase 1, as some Chinese advisers have reportedly urged. “I’m not interested. We signed a deal. I’ve heard that too - they’d like to re-open the trade talks to make it a better deal for them.”