Trump slams China on trade, says not going to lose to Beijing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday slammed China on trade, saying the United States was losing billions to Beijing and vowing to protect American commerce.

“Sorry, we’re not going to be doing that anymore!” Trump said. On Sunday, Trump said he would ratchet up tariffs on $200 billion of imports from China, escalating the trade dispute marked by tit-for-tat tariffs between Washington and Beijing amid ongoing talks.