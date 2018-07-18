China Commerce Ministry says will have to take further measures to respond to U.S. 232 tariffs on steel, aluminium

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday it would have to take further measures to compensate for losses caused by the United States’ Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminium to safeguard its rights and interests.

Steel pipes waiting to be loaded and transferred to the port are seen at a steel mill in Cangzhou, Hebei province, China March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Muyu Xu

The ministry’s statement came after Washington on July 16 lodged five challenges at the World Trade Organization against retaliatory tariffs imposed by countries, including China, in response to the Section 232 measures.