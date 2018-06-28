FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 2:39 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

China says carefully monitoring U.S. policies on inbound investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday it would carefully monitor U.S. policies on inbound investments, stressing that the country opposes using national security as grounds to restrict investments.

FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng made the comments in a regular briefing in Beijing.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will use a strengthened national security review process to thwart Chinese acquisitions of sensitive American technologies, a softer approach than imposing China-specific investment restrictions.

Reporting by Elias Glenn; Writing by Yawen Chen; Editing by Michael Perry

