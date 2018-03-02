FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 7:35 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

China says following U.S. example will harm global trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Global trade will be harmed if countries follow the example of the United States, China’s foreign ministry said on Friday, after President Donald Trump said he would impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum to protect U.S. producers.

FILE PHOTO: A worker monitors molten iron pouring into a furnace at steel manufacturing plant in Hefei, Anhui province August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a regular news briefing, adding that President Xi Jinping’s top economic adviser Liu He had constructive exchanges on economic issues with U.S. officials in Washington on Thursday.

Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

