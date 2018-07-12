FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 8:00 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

China says has not been in touch with U.S. about restarting trade talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that China has not been in touch with the United States about restarting trade negotiations and said complaints about forced technology transfers and IP theft are unacceptable.

Shipping containers are seen on a cargo vessel at the Dachan Bay Terminals in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

China does not want a trade war, but it does not fear one and would fight if necessary, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters at a regular briefing.

The comments came after the United States issued a list of Chinese goods worth $200 billion to be hit with the new tariffs.

Reporting by Yawen Chen and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Darren Schuettler

