March 22, 2018 / 5:40 AM / in 13 hours

China says must protect interests in face of U.S. trade actions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Commerce on Thursday said the country must take all necessary measures to resolutely protect its interests in the face of new tariffs on Chinese imports that the United States is expected to announce later in the day.

China resolutely opposes U.S. unilateralism and protectionism with regard to the U.S. “Section 301” investigation into China’s intellectual property practices, according to a statement on the ministry’s website.

President Donald Trump will announce tariffs on Chinese imports, a White House official said, to curb theft of U.S. technology. Beijing is expected to retaliate, raising fears of a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

