BEIJING (Reuters) - China is open to negotiating with the United States on trade and both countries should manage their conflicts through dialogue, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted as saying by state media on Thursday.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao listens to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during a meeting at the Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing, China, April 26, 2018. Naohiko Hatta/Pool via REUTERS

Li made the remarks at a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Zhao, according to China Central Television.