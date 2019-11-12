No tariff adjustments until deal made, Kudlow says: CNBC

FILE PHOTO: Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks to the media at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

(Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday there will be no tariff adjustments until trade deal with China is made.

Kudlow said in a CNBC interview the United States and China have made progress on IP theft, financial services, currency stability, commodities and agriculture.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday dangled the prospect of completing an initial trade deal with China “soon” but offered no new details on negotiations.