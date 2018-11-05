Trump says China wants to make a deal on trade, he wants right deal

U.S. President Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Chattanooga, Tennessee, U.S. November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that China has hurt the United States economically but was ready to make a deal on trade and he was open to a fair agreement.

“We’ve tariffed $250 billion, taxed them, of their product coming into the United States and we have plenty more to go, but they want to make a deal and if we can make the right deal, a deal that’s fair, we’ll do that. Otherwise we won’t do it,” Trump said on Twitter.