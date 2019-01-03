U.S. issues China travel advisory, urges increased caution

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags are set up for a meeting during a visit by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao at China's Ministry of Transport in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. Picture taken April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Thursday warned U.S. citizens traveling in China to exercise increased caution due to “arbitrary enforcement of local laws.”

The updated travel advisory follows the detention over the past month of two Canadians in China, who said they were suspected of harming China’s security. The two were detained after Canadian police arrested Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on Dec. 1 in Vancouver, at the request of the United States.