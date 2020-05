FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement to reporters about reopening U.S. places of worship by declaring them "essential" in the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is displeased with China over Beijing’s effort to impose a new security law on Hong Kong after last year’s pro-democracy unrest, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Tuesday.

McEnany told reporters at a White House briefing that Trump finds it hard to see “how Hong Kong can remain a financial hub if China takes over.”