Trump says China putting 'propaganda ads' in U.S. newspapers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump, elaborating on his charge at the United Nations that Beijing is meddling in U.S. elections, said in a Twitter post on Wednesday that China placed “propaganda ads” made to look like news articles in an Iowa newspaper.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he chairs a UN Security Council briefing on counter-proliferation during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“China is actually placing propaganda ads in the Des Moines Register and other papers, made to look like news,” Trump said in the post. “That’s because we are beating them on Trade, opening markets, and the farmers will make a fortune when this is over!”