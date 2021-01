FILE PHOTO: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday he hoped there would be a “reset” in relations between the United States and China, acknowledging that while the countries had “different views” on human rights, they should work together on climate action.