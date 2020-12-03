U.S. toughens visa rules for Chinese Communist Party members: State Department

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration issued rules to restrict travel to the United States by Chinese Communist Party members and their families, the State Department said in a statement sent on Thursday.
The policy reduces the maximum validity of B1/B2 visitor visas for Party members and their immediate family members from 10 years to 1 month, the statement said. The measure was aimed at protecting the nation from the party’s “malign influence.”
