United States issues travel curbs for Chinese Communist Party members: NYT

FILE PHOTO: The flags of China, U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party are displayed in a flag stall at the Yiwu Wholesale Market in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China, May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday issued new rules to restrict travel by Chinese Communist Party members’ and their families’ to the United States, the New York Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

The new policy limited the maximum validity of travel visas for party members and their families to one month and a single entry, the paper reported here, citing people familiar with the matter.

