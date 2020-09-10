China accuses U.S. of racial discrimination over visa cancellations

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian speaks at a news conference in Beijing, China April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Thursday accused the United States of political persecution and racial discrimination and said it reserves the right for further reaction, after Washington said it had revoked the visas of more than 1,000 Chinese students and researchers it had deemed security risks.

The U.S. move, announced on Wednesday, was a violation of the human rights of the students, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news briefing.