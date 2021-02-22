Chinese diplomat blames former Trump administration for U.S.-China difficulties

FILE PHOTO: China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi listens during a meeting in Manila, Philippines January 16, 2021. Francis Malasig/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - The actions of the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump to suppress and contain China were the root cause of the difficulties in their bilateral relations, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Monday.

Wang, speaking at a forum in Beijing, urged U.S. policymakers to stop smearing China’s ruling Communist Party and stop conniving with separatist forces.