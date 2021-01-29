Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

China says common interests outweigh differences in ties with United States

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan arrives for a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BEIJING (Reuters) - Common interests between China and the United States outweigh their differences, Vice President Wang Qishan told a delegation of U.S. represenatives on Friday, amid heightened tensions between the two nations.

State media said Wang told the visitors that upholding the spirit of mutual respect and win-win cooperation and managing differences was key to promoting healthy and stable two-way ties.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

