Republican senator decries USDA aid for WH Group unit Smithfield

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A prominent Republican on the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee complained on Thursday about Chinese-owned Smithfield Foods Inc receiving aid from the U.S. Department of Agriculture meant to help American farmers hurt by China’s trade tariffs.

“I dont understand why Chinese owned Smithfield qualifies for USDA $$ meant to help our farmers,” Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa wrote on Twitter. Smithfield is a unit of Hong Kong-based WH Group Ltd. (0288.HK)

Smithfield did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In July, the Agriculture Department announced a $12 billion aid package for U.S. farmers hurt by retaliatory tariffs from American trading partners. The program includes $1.2 billion in purchases of commodities, including pork.

But Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue earlier this month said the aid could end up being smaller following the announcement of a new trade deal between Canada, Mexico and U.S. to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The United States has slapped tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods this year as part of Republican President Donald Trump’s vow to cut the U.S. trade deficit with China.

Beijing retaliated by hitting $110 billion of U.S. products, including the agriculture sector.

Grassley has represented farm state Iowa in the U.S. Senate since 1981, making him one of the most senior Republicans in the chamber.