October 25, 2018 / 7:50 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Republican U.S. senator decries USDA aid for WH Group unit Smithfield

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A prominent Republican on the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee on Thursday complained about Smithfield Foods Inc receiving aid from the U.S. Agriculture Department meant to help U.S. farmers hurt by Chinese trade tariffs given that it is a unit of a Chinese company.

U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Senator Charles Grassley questions FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz during a Judiciary Committee hearing “Examining the Inspector General’s First Report on Justice Department and FBI Actions in Advance of the 2016 Presidential Election” on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“I dont understand why Chinese owned Smithfield qualifies for USDA $$ meant to help our farmers,” Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa said on Twitter. Smithfield is a unit of Hong Kong-based WH Group Ltd (0288.HK)

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
