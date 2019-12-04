China says U.S bill on Xinjiang will affect bilateral cooperation

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday the U.S. bill targeting camps for Muslim minorities in Xinjiang will affect bilateral cooperation in important areas.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks in response to a question on whether the bill will affect the ongoing trade negotiations. She said no one should underestimate Beijing’s resolve to safeguard its interests on matters including Xinjiang.

Asked on potential retaliatory measures being considered in response to the Xinjiang bill, Hua said anyone who undermines China’s interests will pay the “due price” but did not elaborate on what specific steps Beijing would take.