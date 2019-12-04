China summons U.S. embassy official over Uighur bill

BEIJING (Reuters) - China summoned a representative of the U.S. embassy on Wednesday to protest against a U.S. House of Representatives bill about Beijing’s treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority, state television reported.

Vice Foreign Minister Qin Gang made “stern representations” to William Klein, the U.S. embassy’s minister counselor for political affairs, and urged the United States to stop interfering in China’s domestic affairs, according to the report.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would require the Trump administration to toughen its response to China’s crackdown on the Muslim minority, angering Beijing and further straining an already testy relationship.