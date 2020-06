U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to discuss a Trump administration plan aimed at helping to prevent suicides by U.S. veterans and other Americans, in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation on Wednesday calling for sanctions against those responsible for repression of Uighur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang province, the White House said in a statement.

The bill, which passed the U.S. Congress nearly unanimously, was intended to send China a strong message on human rights.