U.S. House backs bill to pressure China over Uighur rights

FILE PHOTO: Police officers wearing face masks guard the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday backed legislation calling on President Donald Trump’s administration to impose sanctions on those responsible for China’s repression of its Uighur Muslim minority.

As voting continued, the vote was 323 in favor of the measure, with just one member opposed. Since the legislation has already passed the Senate, House approval would send the bill to the White House.

Congressional aides said they expected Trump to sign it into law.