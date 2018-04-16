UK's NCSC says national security risk from equipment from China's ZTE cannot be mitigated

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s main cyber security agency said on Monday it had written to organizations in the UK’s telecommunications sector warning them about using services or equipment from Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp.

Visitors pass in front of the Chinese telecoms equipment group ZTE Corp booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“NCSC assess that the national security risks arising from the use of ZTE equipment or services within the context of the existing UK telecommunications infrastructure cannot be mitigated,” said Ian Levy, the Technical Director of the National Cyber Security Center.