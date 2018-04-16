FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 12:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Commerce Department bars U.S. companies from selling to China's ZTE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has banned American companies from selling telecommunications equipment to China’s ZTE Corp after the Chinese company illegally shipped telecom equipment to Iran and North Korea, the Commerce Department said on Monday.

Visitors pass in front of the Chinese telecoms equipment group ZTE Corp booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“ZTE made false statements to the U.S. Government when they were originally caught and put on the Entity List, made false statements during the reprieve it was given, and made false statements again during its probation,” Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in a statement

Reporting by David Lawder and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

